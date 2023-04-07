Share:

Peshawar - On Thursday, the standing Committee of the Senate’s Subcommittee on states and Frontier regions gave the Khyber pakhtunkhwa government its support in requesting funding from the federal government for the province, particularly for the merged tribal districts. senator Dr sania Nishter, the chair of the committee, and senator shameem afridi proposed e-tendering, biometric attendance for government workers, and the implementation of a GIs system for better scheme monitoring.

The procedure and use of funds for the “merged tribal districts’ Development portfolio” were explained to the Sub-committee’s members. along with other officials, Chief Secretary Nadeem aslam Chaudhry and additional Chief secretary Zubair Qureshi attended the event. The committee was briefed by aCs Zubair Qureshi on the plans, costs, oversight, preparation, and mechanism for development in the combined districts. he informed the committee that the government was unable to carry out development work in the combined areas due to a lack of funding. The senate body promised to prioritise bringing up the funding problem the Khyber pakhtunkhwa government is facing in the merged tribal districts.