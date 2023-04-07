Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held on Friday separate meetings with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao to discuss the overall situation in the country.

Mr Iqbal had briefed PM Shehbaz on his visit to China and meeting with the Chinese authorities. During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters in connection with the ministry of planning and the country’s political situation.

Meanwhile, Mr Sherpao also held the meeting with the premier to exchange views over the political situation in the country.