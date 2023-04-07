Share:

LAHORE - Pakistani actress Sherry Shah on Thursday left fans gushing as she took to Instagram to wish Shamoon Abbasi his birthday while also revealing that she was indeed married to the Waar actor. The 36-year-old Sherry uploaded a picture on the popular photo- and video-sharing app with the heartfelt caption: “I appreciate so many things about you — your strength, your calmness, your character and integrity, your sense of humour, your way of seeing the beauty in the world and how fun you are to be with and how beautiful my life has become because of you.

“Thanks for being the best thing in my life, every hardship is a walk in the park when you are around. I feel so blessed to have you as my life partner. Thanks for existing. Happy Birthday hubs.”

Despite sharing pictures together, which fueled fans’ speculations of their relationship, neither of the two actors had confirmed they were married. Last week, Shamoon, who turned 50 on April 4, shared a picture with Sherry with a sweet caption that indicated some feelings were brewing. On his birthday, however, he wrote in an Instagram post that he was grateful for a “loving partner”