KARACHI-The Sindh government has decided to promote music at the official level in schools as singing will be taught to students through professional music teachers.

According to a report on Thursday, singing education will be given to students who are interested in music in government schools across the province including Karachi. The government has decided in principle to recruit 750 music teachers in Grade-14. As per the report, the recruitment of music teachers will be done at the district level through the district education officer while the candidate teachers could apply for music teaching in every district of Sindh till April 17.

The channel report said that the candidate music teachers will give a test and interview about the specific field of singing. It is mandatory to score 40 marks at least in the test after which candidates who pass the test and the interview will be recruited for the post of music teacher in Grade-14.