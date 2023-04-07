Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly speaker Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan requesting it to set aside the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) no­tification dated March 27, 2023, for holding the gener­al elections in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on 8th October 2023. A three-judge bench of the Su­preme Court had set aside on 04-04-23 the poll date of the general election in the Pun­jab on 08-10-23, and fixed 14th May 2023, as the polling date in the Punjab. It, howev­er, left the matter to appoint date for general election to KP Assembly open to be adjudi­cated upon before such forum as is deemed appropriate. KP Provincial Assembly Speak­er Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and the former minister of the KP filed the petition and cited ECP, KP governor and KP chief sec­retary as respondents. They adopted that there can be no denial that the right to dem­ocratic, constitutional gover­nance, duly elected legislature and government is an inte­gral part of the right to life and dignity. Moreover, the right to participate in elections is one aspect of the concept of polit­ical justice which is set out in the preamble of the Constitu­tion and included in Article 17.