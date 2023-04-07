ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly speaker Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan requesting it to set aside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notification dated March 27, 2023, for holding the general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 8th October 2023. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court had set aside on 04-04-23 the poll date of the general election in the Punjab on 08-10-23, and fixed 14th May 2023, as the polling date in the Punjab. It, however, left the matter to appoint date for general election to KP Assembly open to be adjudicated upon before such forum as is deemed appropriate. KP Provincial Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and the former minister of the KP filed the petition and cited ECP, KP governor and KP chief secretary as respondents. They adopted that there can be no denial that the right to democratic, constitutional governance, duly elected legislature and government is an integral part of the right to life and dignity. Moreover, the right to participate in elections is one aspect of the concept of political justice which is set out in the preamble of the Constitution and included in Article 17.
