KARACHI-The police have arrested one of the four suspects involved in the murder of prominent religious leader Maulana Saleem Khatri in Ancholi neighbourhood of Karachi on Thursday. According to sources, the arrested suspect has admitted to being involved in Saleem Khatri’s assassination. In the meantime, raids are being carried out by the police to arrest the other three accused. Maulana Saleem Khatri was shot dead outside his house near New Karachi Sector 5/G about two weeks ago. According to police, the suspects shot the Ahle Sunnat Wul Jamaat leader dead as soon as he came out of his house. The body of the deceased was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the doctors confirmed his death on arrival.

According to the spokesman of Ahl-e-Sunnat Wul-Jamaat, the deceased was the leader of the Jamaat Karachi division and the provincial legal advisor.