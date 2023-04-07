Share:

Three leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf appeared before the joint investigation team at the Qila Gujjar Singh investigation office.

Sources said Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Mahmoodur Rasheed recorded their statements before the JIT team and the officials questioned the PTI leaders about the attack on police at Zaman Park. The three leaders said they were unaware of the attack on police.

Earlier, PTI’s senior leader Asad Umer recorded his statement before the JIT which is investigating the cases registered at various police stations of Lahore.