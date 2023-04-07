Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday accused the Pakistani government of using every possible tactic to avoid holding elections.

Mr Elahi expressed his views during a meeting with PTI leaders, including former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, Rao Abdul Rehman, and Bao Rizwan.

He reportedly placed his hopes for holding elections in the courts, calling them the last hope for Punjab and KP.

He criticized the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, accusing it of trying to spread political instability in the country.

Mr Elahi also stated that even after the Supreme Court's orders, Prime Minister Sharif and his cabinet were adamant about not conducting elections.

PTI president further expressed his dismay at the passing of unconstitutional resolutions against the courts in the National Assembly, calling it contemptuous.

He added that every minister should face contempt of court cases.

The PTI president also criticized the interim government, stating that it was doing everything except holding elections.