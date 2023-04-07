Share:

Peshawar - wheelchairs were distributed among persons with different abilities by saath sabka Development Organisation in a ceremony on Thursday at Mardan. saath sabka Development Organisation Mardan, a non-governmental organisation, took the initiative to make the lives of persons with different abilities easy and decided to distribute wheelchairs among needed persons.

Dr aimal Mohmand, founder of saath sabka Development Organisation Mardan, Taimur Khan, Chairman, and others were also present on the occasion. addressing the ceremony, Dr aimal said that saath sabka Development Organisation is providing services without discrimination on a purely humanitarian basis as certain people are facing problems such as non-availability of health facilities, less educational opportunities, less economic resources than others.