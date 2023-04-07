Share:

BY HAMEED Ul HAQ - Everywhere in the world, players come on lime light, perform and retire. - Likewise in Pakistan, number of players in different games have remarkably performed at international level including Olympic games, world championship, Asian games and commonwealth games. Similarly, tennis players like Khawaja Iftikhar, Haroon Rahim, Haq brothers, Rashid Malik, Aqeel Khan and Aisam ul Haq have performed well in Davis Cup and other international events.

However, since decades Pakistan tennis is roaming around two players i.e. Aisam ul Haq and Aqeel Khan, who are now in their 40s and lost their prime. Resultantly, Pakistan has suffered recently miserable defeats at the hands of Austria and Lithuania.Presently, we have talented potential, supporting parents, experienced coaches and much improved facilities, then why is this standstill.

In my opinion it’s due to mishandling of game by some PTF officials who instead of promoting game are promoting nepotism and joyriding, thus destroying game. Due to their negative policies, they have wasted highly talented Abid Ali Akbar, Samir Iftikhar, Muzamal Murtaza and so many others. Now they are all out to waste women talent as well.

Recently, the PTF conducted trials for Billie Jean cup and Asian Games to be held in June and September respectively giving exemption to two over 30 players Ushna Suhail and Sara Mahboob. Ushna is daughter of PTF SVP Kh Suhail Iftikhar, married and settled in UK. She has not played any tournament since long, who knows if she is practicing tennis or not. Instead, they have decided not to give a chance to the 21-year-old highly talented Mahin, who is attending tennis academy in Barcelona and had beaten Ushna and Sarah Mehboob on numerous occasions in the past.

The trials were also fixed to intrude few other favorites. Why was PTF in a hurry to select such a weak women’s team, that too six months in advance for Asian Games and not bothering to hold trials for the men’s team? The Pakistan Football Federation announced women team on 1st April for 5th April Olympic qualifying match, PCB announced Pakistan team on 4th April for 14th April New Zealand match, then why PTF announced women team six months in advance just to induct favorites.

President PTF Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, who has worked day and night for the betterment of Pakistan tennis, is requested to seriously look into high handedness of evils sheltering in the PTF, who are not only spoiling tennis, wasting his own good work done for tennis promotion and also hell-bent on wasting our young national talent. The trials should take place again under his supervision to ensure merit is applied in the selection of the team for such big events. -The writer is a former Pakistan No 1, Davis Cup captain and recipient of Pride of Performance award