Share:

LAHORE - Turkish Consul General Emir Ozbay while appreciating diversity in Paki­stan noted importance of strengthen­ing and developing of interfaith rela­tions for a cooperative, constructive, and positive interaction between peo­ple of different religious traditions. “I am sure that the interfaith Iftar dinner is an opportunity to understand and show respect for religious identities of fellow citizens besides publically an appreciation of values of each other,” he said while speaking during the If­tar dinner, hosted jointly by the Youth Council for Interfaith, Peace and Har­mony (YCIPH), FACES Pakistan and the National Council for Interfaith, Peace and Harmony (NCIPH). Speakers on the occasion,he said that fasting, practiced in all religions in one form or the other, promotes sacrifice, discipline, forti­tude and empathy with the poor. The Interfaith Iftar dinner was attended by eminent religious scholars, spiritual leaders and young people from differ­ent areas, including Sheikhupura and Okara districts, as an opportunity to join those friends for an evening meal as they break their fast. FACES Paki­stan founder Javaid William expressed his gratitude to the participants in at­tendance for joining the interfaith If­tar dinner. “We always want interfaith dialogue that involves promoting un­derstanding between different beliefs to increase acceptance of each other,” he said. “I hope that all discussion on engaging table will hopefully satisfy the mind, the body and the soul of the participants,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Majid Abel, Shakeel Ur Rehman Nasir, Hindu leader Bhagat Lal, Syed Kazim Raza Naqvi, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain and others said that all religions bring a message of peace, harmony and tranquility. They urged the young people to adopt the culture of tolerance and acceptance and play their role for the promotion of peace, and peaceful coexistence. The partici­pants characterized the interfaith If­tar dinner as remarkable in its nature which brings forth harmony among fol­lowers of diverse faiths. They were all happy that they broke bread and fast together at one place. They said that such events were the best way to bring people from different religions togeth­er as well as bridge the gap between communities. “We have no other op­tion but to accept each other respect­fully,” said Saira Butt, coordinator for the Youth Council for Interfaith, Peace and Harmony. She said that only a tol­erant society based on the principles of interfaith harmony can ensure so­cial development. On the occasion, the Youth Council for Interfaith, Peace and Harmony presented a drama – A Con­ference of Animals – with a message of a journey towards a true path so that all communities can promote interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence. They also presented a tableau to con­nect people with the spirituality. The young participants also appreciated promotion of interfaith harmony.