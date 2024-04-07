111-year-old British man is now world’s oldest man

LONDON - At 111 years and 224 days old, John Alfred Tinniswood from England has officially claimed the title of world’s oldest living man. Guinness World Records made the announcement on Saturday, two days after announcing the death of former title holder Juan Vicente Pérez at the age of 114, a month shy of his 115th birthday. “You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it,” Tinniswood said in an interview with Guinness in which he was presented with his certificate. While Tinniswood, who does not smoke, rarely drinks and has fish and chips every Friday, said the secret to longevity is “just luck,” he advised on moderation in life: “If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much; if you do too much of anything, you’re going to suffer eventually.”