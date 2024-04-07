Sunday, April 07, 2024
40 arrested over Kite Flying Act violation in 24 hours

APP
April 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Police spokesman said on Saturday that during the last 24 hours, 40 people were arrested under the Kite Flying Act, 42 cases were registered, 2296 kites and 34 string wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused. The spokesman said that during the last 40 days, 3779 suspects were arrested under the Anti-Kite Flying Act, 3646 cases were registered, 229096 kites and 15963 spinning wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused. He directed to intensified the crackdown under the Anti-Kite Flying Act.

APP

