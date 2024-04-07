Sunday, April 07, 2024
83,275 households get ration under Ramazan package in Sialkot

Our Staff Reporter
April 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  A total of 83,275 households in Sialkot district were provided with ration under the Punjab gov­ernment’s special “Ramazan Nigehban Program”. According to a habdout, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that under the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, more than 3,89,000 deserving citizens benefited from the package. He said that under the Punjab government’s Ramazan Package, rations were provided to the deserving people in all four tehsils, each ration pack included ten kilograms of flour bag, two kilograms of ghee, two kilograms of rice, two kilograms of sugar and baison. The Deputy Commissioner highly appreci­ated the services of the teams under the leader­ship of Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and the members of the teams for verifying the beneficia­ries for working hard for the distribution of the Ramazan relief package. Meanwhile, Deputy Com­missioner Muhammad Zulqarnain visited the Gov­ernment Christian High School and reviewed the arrangements at the matric examination center under the Gujranwala Education Board. The Depu­ty Commissioner directed that the instructions of the Punjab government and the Education Board will be ensured for conducting transparent exami­nations and providing facilities to the candidates

Our Staff Reporter

