AI a catalyst for economic transformation, augmenting export capabilities

LAHORE - Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a catalyst for economic transformation and augmenting Pakistan’s export capabilities, Dr Noman Said, a global safe city expert said in a statement.
At a juncture where technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, propelling us into another industrial revolution, Dr Said emphasized that embracing AI is not just a technological leap; it’s a strategic imperative for those seeking to thrive in the ever-evolving dynamics of new markets. This sentiment echoes the profound impact AI is anticipated to have on our civilization, a view shared by tech luminaries such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who believes its impact will surpass that of both fire and electricity.
With the World Economic Forum highlighting cybercrime as a potential threat exceeding terrorism, the significance of AI in bolstering cybersecurity cannot be overstated. The burgeoning domain of mobile artificial intelligence, estimated at USD 7.2 billion in 2021, is projected to soar to USD 22.08 billion by 2026, flourishing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.12%. This statistical revelation not only highlights AI’s lucrative potential but also underscores the urgency for nations to harness its prowess. He mentioned that the roadmap for Pakistan to becoming an AI powerhouse involves a multifaceted approach, beginning with a robust educational overhaul. Establishing AI-centric educational institutions, in partnership with leading global entities, is paramount. This initiative aims not only to cultivate a new generation of AI experts but also to position Pakistan as a global contender in AI innovation and application.