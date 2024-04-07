AI a catalyst for economic transformation, augmenting export capabilities

LAHORE - Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a cata­lyst for economic transformation and augmenting Pakistan’s export capa­bilities, Dr Noman Said, a global safe city expert said in a statement.

At a juncture where technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, propelling us into another industrial revolution, Dr Said emphasized that embracing AI is not just a technologi­cal leap; it’s a strategic imperative for those seeking to thrive in the ever-evolving dynamics of new markets. This sentiment echoes the profound impact AI is anticipated to have on our civilization, a view shared by tech lu­minaries such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who believes its impact will surpass that of both fire and electricity.

With the World Economic Forum highlighting cybercrime as a poten­tial threat exceeding terrorism, the significance of AI in bolstering cyber­security cannot be overstated. The burgeoning domain of mobile artifi­cial intelligence, estimated at USD 7.2 billion in 2021, is projected to soar to USD 22.08 billion by 2026, flourishing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.12%. This statistical revelation not only highlights AI’s lu­crative potential but also underscores the urgency for nations to harness its prowess. He mentioned that the road­map for Pakistan to becoming an AI powerhouse involves a multifaceted approach, beginning with a robust educational overhaul. Establishing AI-centric educational institutions, in partnership with leading global enti­ties, is paramount. This initiative aims not only to cultivate a new generation of AI experts but also to position Paki­stan as a global contender in AI inno­vation and application.