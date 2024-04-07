Anti-encroachment operation launched in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The district administration has launched an anti-encroachment operation across the city and confiscated materials from different sites.
Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto supervised the operation on Satiana Road where the shopkeepers had set up cemented encroachments on the road and its footpaths by putting various articles and created numerous problems for the pedestrians as well as for the vehicular traffic. The anti-encroachment teams demolished the cemented encroachments from Satiana Road and confiscated the material from encroached sites besides issued warnings to the encroachers for strict action in addition to sealing their shops and imposing heavy fines if they were found involved again in the encroachments.
A similar operation was also conducted in Clock Tower Chowk, its adjacent bazaars as well as Madan Pura, Narwala Road and their peripheral sites and confiscated the material from encroached sites. Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto said that the government was committed to restoring original beauty of the city and its roads. In this connection, anti-encroachment operations would continue without any discrimination and strict action would be taken against those found involved in encroachment or grabbing state land, he added.
2 BRICK KILNS FINED OVERPOLLUTING ENVIRONMENT
The environment protection department imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on the owners of 2 brick kilns on the charge of violating the law and polluting environment. Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa, in a statement on Saturday, said that environment teams checked kiln houses and found two of them involved in emitting excessive and poisonous smoke direct into the area as these were operating without zigzag technology. Therefore, the environment officer imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on the owner of “Imran Brick” kiln situated at Chak No.240-GB Syedwala and Rs.100,000 on the owner of another brick kiln situated at Syedwala Road near Motorway Interchange, he added.