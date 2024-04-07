Anti-encroachment operation launched in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The district administration has launched an anti-encroachment op­eration across the city and confiscated materials from different sites.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto supervised the operation on Satiana Road where the shopkeepers had set up cemented encroachments on the road and its footpaths by putting various articles and created numerous problems for the pedestrians as well as for the ve­hicular traffic. The anti-encroachment teams demolished the cemented en­croachments from Satiana Road and confiscated the material from en­croached sites besides issued warnings to the encroachers for strict action in addition to sealing their shops and im­posing heavy fines if they were found involved again in the encroachments.

A similar operation was also con­ducted in Clock Tower Chowk, its adjacent bazaars as well as Madan Pura, Narwala Road and their periph­eral sites and confiscated the material from encroached sites. Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto said that the govern­ment was committed to restoring orig­inal beauty of the city and its roads. In this connection, anti-encroachment operations would continue without any discrimination and strict action would be taken against those found involved in encroachment or grabbing state land, he added.

2 BRICK KILNS FINED OVERPOLLUTING ENVIRONMENT

The environment protection depart­ment imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on the owners of 2 brick kilns on the charge of violating the law and pol­luting environment. Deputy Direc­tor Environment Johar Abbas Rand­hawa, in a statement on Saturday, said that environment teams checked kiln houses and found two of them involved in emitting excessive and poisonous smoke direct into the area as these were operating without zigzag tech­nology. Therefore, the environment of­ficer imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on the owner of “Imran Brick” kiln situ­ated at Chak No.240-GB Syedwala and Rs.100,000 on the owner of another brick kiln situated at Syedwala Road near Motorway Interchange, he added.