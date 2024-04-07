Bandits kidnap two more persons from village near Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR - Bandits kidnapped two more persons from a village in the vicinity of Shikarpur increasing the number of ab­ductees to 13 in the district. The incident took place in Abdul Wahid Mahar village in the jurisdiction of Bachal Bhayo police station, when two cousins Amir and Gh­ulam Farid were kidnapped. The relatives have suspected that the two men have been abducted by the bandits. Po­lice said that the two victims were kidnapped while going to the village in the night. ” Police taking steps for safe recovery of the hostages”, of­ficials said.