Bandits kidnap two more persons from village near Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR - Bandits kidnapped two more persons from a village in the vicinity of Shikarpur increasing the number of abductees to 13 in the district. The incident took place in Abdul Wahid Mahar village in the jurisdiction of Bachal Bhayo police station, when two cousins Amir and Ghulam Farid were kidnapped. The relatives have suspected that the two men have been abducted by the bandits. Police said that the two victims were kidnapped while going to the village in the night. ” Police taking steps for safe recovery of the hostages”, officials said.