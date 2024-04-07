BISP’s dark side

The ongoing Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) seems to have failed to provide proper financial support to the poor. If, on one side, it is financially supporting poor families, then on the other hand, this program is unethically humiliating, demeaning, and insulting to the blue-collar class. Behind this meager amount of money by the government, people are facing unethical and illegal abasement and degradation, as this system of money distribution is totally corrupt and impure.
Especially women from the outskirts, thanks to a lack of awareness, are being openly misled, demanded unfair charges, and asked for money to check their balance in their accounts, which is totally illegal and unethical but still an unnoticed act from the government.
Moreover, according to many secret reports, it has been observed that our sisters and mothers are being compelled by the device users to have sexual and illicit relationships with them so that they can receive their amount easily. Unfortunately, it istill an unnoticed act, and the government has not taken action against these scoundrels and their barbaric behavior towards have-nots.
A few days ago, in my city, Bhiria Road, Sindh, a pregnant woman was trying to receive her BISP amount, and due to the large number of people and their hustle for the amount, she got hurt and had a miscarriage. De facto, she is not responsible for her accidental abortion; rather, the government is responsible for its unfair methodology of providing financial support to these people in this way. We acknowledge and respect the government’s financial efforts for the domestic prosperity of poor families, but this system of payment distribution among poverty-stricken people like this is thoroughly corrupt and unethical, and it should be changed.
IQRAR HUSSAIN RAJPER,
Sindh.