Border Games

The truth has now surfaced with India’s admission of culpa­bility for assassinating 20 people in Pakistan since 2020. Dis­guised as an act to kill insurgents residing on foreign soil, In­dia’s militant activities in Pakistan speak volumes about how India has been flouting international laws, much like its ally, Israel.

The report released by The Guardian highlighted previous accu­sations against India by Canada and the US. Canada claimed cred­ible allegations linking India to the death of a Sikh separatist lead­er. Similarly, the US prevented an Indian plot to kill another Sikh separatist leader. These are examples of how India refuses to fol­low international law, continuing to implement its heinous plans to serve the motives of its government. This underscores the grav­ity of the situation since India is not only launching its attacks in Pakistan but has already committed these crimes in countries like Canada and the US. These attacks shed light on India’s intent to pursue a hyper-nationalistic supremacist regime.

Such acts are merely electoral stunts for India, since there seems to be a rise in these attacks every time the elections in India are nearby. India is exploiting such incidents for political gain, but it must remain wary of the fact that Pakistan is not scared to exercise its right to self-defense. India must continue to tread these waters carefully, and not indulge in other politically motivated military stunts, or else it will meet the same fate as it did last time, when Pakistan shot down two of India’s jets that had entered its airspace, capturing one of the fighter pilots. The international community must rise to the occasion and condemn India for its actions. De­spite Pakistan’s claims that there are no militants harboring in Pakistan, India’s statement that it would enter Pakistan to kill any­one who tried to carry out terrorist activities and then escaped the border shows little hope that India will back down.

India’s actions are a threat not only to Pakistan’s national se­curity but also to international security. It must realize that it is not a superior state that could easily evade accountability for its actions. Breaching international law is a serious crime and must not be taken lightly.