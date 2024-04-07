Broader collaborations among public, int’l organisations key to achieve health rights: Speakers

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a webinar on World Health Day Friday demanded broader collaborations among the government, private, civil society and international organizations to achieve health rights for all.

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) organized a special webinar on World Health Day under the theme “My Health My Right”. In his open­ing remarks, Executive Director SDPI, Dr Abid Suleri said the theme for this year’s serves as a clarion call reminding us of the intrinsic rights of every individ­ual as health and well being.

He added that the challenges in health sector are clear in Paki­stan that demands to broaden the discussion on health.

“It takes us beyond healthcare encompassing physical, mental, social well being, right to earn livelihood and get nourished food and also encompasses our right to clean drinking water and WASH,” he said. Dr Suleri men­tioned that after 18th Amend­ment health was a provincial matter. “Although constitution talks of people unable to earn their livelihoods due to infirmity or sickness and I would suggest that it was not all about infirmity and sickness as health is a right and we need to start a dialogue a shared conservation between the federal and provincial gov­ernments and the civil society to make health more accessible and resilient for provision of a healthy lifestyle,” he added.

Moreover, he said citizens should be proactive stewards of their health and advocating for their rights and contributing to a health conscious society.

Health Policy Advisor SDPI, Dr Razia Safdar presented a detailed presentation on the healthcare landscape and its associated bot­tlenecks. She said right to health is not related to health but other human rights and a legal binding commitment of the governments globally which was also part of the international human rights declaration.

She also shed light on the hu­man rights treaties discussing health and human rights based approach towards access to health. She also presented brief audio, video display on civil society comments on World Health Day.

Chief Executive Officer Punjab Health Initiative Company, Dr Ali Razaq said the Punjab gov­ernment is fulfilling its commit­ment to achieve universal health coverage as its budgetary alloca­tions and different projects pro­viding healthcare facilities are indicative of its commitment.

He said the health insur­ance program and health card scheme has played a pivotal role in improving health coverage in Punjab. However, the Sehat Sa­hulat Program led to the growth of the private sector that catered for 110 million population with a budget of Rs468 billion with a 100 percent increase for past three years in budget.