China provides equipment of early warning system to Gwadar port

China has provided equipment of early warning system to Gwadar port to help mitigate detrimental impacts of natural disasters like catastrophic flood and torrential rain.

The collaboration between China Meteorological Administration and PMD is a part of boosting China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s capacity for emergency management of major metrological disasters under the Belt and Road Initiative.

China Meteorological Administration is also assisting PMD for enhancing its institutional capabilities to meet the emerging hydro-meteorological challenges.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gwadar was declared calamity-hit area following massive rains last month. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited the city that were damaged by excessive storms last week.

Approximately 3,100 houses in Gwadar and 2,500 in Jiwani were destroyed. Furthermore, 95 houses were entirely demolished, and almost 200 livestock were killed.

According to officials, 355 individuals were accommodated in government residences, while 800 were rescued and sent to relatives’ homes. The Pakistan Army and Navy also established hospital camps to give health care to the casualties.