Cleric arrested for abusing minors

GUJAR KHAN - A cleric in a seminary situated within the limits of the Dina police station in district Jhelum was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three students and attempting to abuse seven other students. The incident came to light after the father of a vic­tim, Muhammad Shahzad, reported to the police on Friday that his son, Abdul Rehman, 14, was enrolled in Jamia Dar-ul-Quran for seven years and was a Hifz student of Qari Imran Zia Qureshi. He alleged that his son was subjected to sexual assault on the evening of last Sunday in a room at­tached to the seminary. The complaint further al­leged in the first informa­tion report (FIR) that the cleric had also assaulted two other students multiple times. Shahzad also accused Qari Imran of attempting to abuse seven other students in the month of Ramadan, and their ages ranged from 11 to 19 years.