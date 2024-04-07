CM Murad sets timeline for completion of much delayed K-IV project by Sept 2025

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewing the progress of the ongoing K-IV project set a timeline for the completion of the WAPDA components of the intake structure and conduit intel chamber, which includes finishing two pumping sta­tions along with civil, electrical, and mechanical works by September 2025. He said that he would discuss the pending Augmentation project, Sindh Component, with the federal government, which has been pend­ing since March 2022 and directed the water board to start consultancy of the Augmentation works for which he would arrange the funds.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secre­tary Local govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secre­tary Irrigation Zarif Khero, CEO Wa­ter Board Salahuddin The chief min­ister was given a detailed briefing by Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, CEO KWSB Salahuddin and PD-K-IV WAP­DA Amir Mughal. K-IV Mainstream works: The CM was told that K-IV Mainstream works were being imple­mented by WAPDA and its 100 per cent funding of RS126 billion would be made by the federal government.

The CM was told that there were eight contract packages which have been awarded and are in the con­struction phase. In March 2024 World Bank mission was informed that Rs. 40.36 billion was released as against the allocation of Rs52.62 bil­lion. The main reason for its possible delay is the unavailability of funds timely. The chief minister said that he would talk to the federal govern­ment to release Rs30-40 billion allo­cated in its PSDP.

K-IV Augmentation: K-IV Augmen­tation is a Rs74 billion component being funded by World Bank and AIIB 40 per cent each and 20 per cent by the Sindh government. It is being implemented by the Sindh government through the Karachi Water Board and KWSSIP.

The CM was told that the ECNEC conditionally approved PC-I of SOP-II including K-IV Augmentation Works in Aug 2023 and its com­pliance was submitted in October 2024. Planning Commission again returned in Jan 2024 with the direc­tion to revisit the same including EFA and Justification of Cost Increase of Rs40 billion. Again, its revised com­pliance report was submitted on Feb 13, 2024, which is under review at the Planning Commission for the is­suance of Authorization.

The CM was told that the ESS Stud­ies of K-IV Augmentation and Main­stream Projects have been undertak­en. ESIA (Environmental and Social Impact Assessment) NOCs of both projects have also been obtained from SEPA. As soon as authorization is received, the tendering process will commence. CM said that Sindh Cabinet has already approved the counterpart fund of Rs 984 million.