CM Murad sets timeline for completion of much delayed K-IV project by Sept 2025

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewing the progress of the ongoing K-IV project set a timeline for the completion of the WAPDA components of the intake structure and conduit intel chamber, which includes finishing two pumping stations along with civil, electrical, and mechanical works by September 2025. He said that he would discuss the pending Augmentation project, Sindh Component, with the federal government, which has been pending since March 2022 and directed the water board to start consultancy of the Augmentation works for which he would arrange the funds.
The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Local govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero, CEO Water Board Salahuddin The chief minister was given a detailed briefing by Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, CEO KWSB Salahuddin and PD-K-IV WAPDA Amir Mughal. K-IV Mainstream works: The CM was told that K-IV Mainstream works were being implemented by WAPDA and its 100 per cent funding of RS126 billion would be made by the federal government.
The CM was told that there were eight contract packages which have been awarded and are in the construction phase. In March 2024 World Bank mission was informed that Rs. 40.36 billion was released as against the allocation of Rs52.62 billion. The main reason for its possible delay is the unavailability of funds timely. The chief minister said that he would talk to the federal government to release Rs30-40 billion allocated in its PSDP.
K-IV Augmentation: K-IV Augmentation is a Rs74 billion component being funded by World Bank and AIIB 40 per cent each and 20 per cent by the Sindh government. It is being implemented by the Sindh government through the Karachi Water Board and KWSSIP.
The CM was told that the ECNEC conditionally approved PC-I of SOP-II including K-IV Augmentation Works in Aug 2023 and its compliance was submitted in October 2024. Planning Commission again returned in Jan 2024 with the direction to revisit the same including EFA and Justification of Cost Increase of Rs40 billion. Again, its revised compliance report was submitted on Feb 13, 2024, which is under review at the Planning Commission for the issuance of Authorization.
The CM was told that the ESS Studies of K-IV Augmentation and Mainstream Projects have been undertaken. ESIA (Environmental and Social Impact Assessment) NOCs of both projects have also been obtained from SEPA. As soon as authorization is received, the tendering process will commence. CM said that Sindh Cabinet has already approved the counterpart fund of Rs 984 million.