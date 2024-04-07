CM takes notice of child rape, acid attack incidents

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident of rape of a 13-year-old student in Kharian. The CM expressed deep sorrow and profound grief over the alleged rape of a disabled girl by a security guard in an educational institution. She ordered immediate arrest of the accused. The chief minister said the heinous act of rape in an educational institution was shameful, adding that people involved in the tragic incidents of rape of girls are a nuisance in society.
Also, Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an incident of acid throwing in Bahawalnagar, and directed immediately arrest of the accused who threw acid on a girl for stopping him from teasing her. The CM also sought a report from the IG police on the incident.
Also, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday took notice of an alleged molestation incident committed with a woman by Dolphin police personnel in Rawalpindi. The CM sought a report from IG Police in this regard.
The chief minister ordered to investigate the incident completely and undertake a stern action against the accused involved in committing this heinous crime. Maryam Nawaz asserted that any sort of torture perpetrated against women will not be tolerated.