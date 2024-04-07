CM takes notice of child rape, acid attack incidents

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Shar­if has taken strict notice of an incident of rape of a 13-year-old student in Kharian. The CM ex­pressed deep sorrow and profound grief over the alleged rape of a disabled girl by a security guard in an educational institution. She ordered im­mediate arrest of the accused. The chief minis­ter said the heinous act of rape in an educational institution was shameful, adding that people in­volved in the tragic incidents of rape of girls are a nuisance in society.

Also, Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an incident of acid throwing in Bahawalnagar, and directed immediately arrest of the accused who threw acid on a girl for stopping him from teas­ing her. The CM also sought a report from the IG police on the incident.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday took notice of an alleged molestation incident committed with a woman by Dolphin police personnel in Rawalpindi. The CM sought a report from IG Police in this regard.

The chief minister ordered to investigate the incident completely and undertake a stern ac­tion against the accused involved in committing this heinous crime. Maryam Nawaz asserted that any sort of torture perpetrated against women will not be tolerated.