‘Collaborative efforts needed for Sports Renaissance in public schools’

Our Staff Reporter
April 07, 2024
LAHORE   -  A delegation comprising es­teemed representatives from the sports community, includ­ing Moazzam Khan Klair, Chair­man of the Punjab Cycling As­sociation; Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, General Secretary of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB); and Amjad Nawaz Khan, Coordina­tor, convened with Minister of EducationRana Sikander Hayat and discussed crucial initia­tives aimed at enriching sports development within govern­ment schools. 

During the constructive meeting, held at the Ministry of Education, the delegation emphasized the significance of providing accessible grounds within government school premises to nurture athletic talent from a grassroots level. Recognizing the pivotal role of sports in holistic education, the delegation advocated for the utilization of existing infra­structure to promote physical activity and character building among students. 

Moazzam Khan Klair, Chair­man of the Punjab Cycling Asso­ciation, underscored the impor­tance of incorporating cycling facilities within school grounds to encourage healthy lifestyle choices and cultivate a culture of fitness among the youth. 

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Sec­retary of Pakistan Federation Baseball, reiterated the need for dedicated baseball fields within school premises to facili­tate training and competitions, thereby creating pathways for aspiring athletes to excel at the national and international levels. 

Amjad Nawaz Khan, Coordi­nator, echoed the sentiments of his counterparts, emphasiz­ing the role of sports in pro­moting discipline, teamwork, and leadership skills among students. He urged the Min­istry of Education to collabo­rate with sports organizations to implement comprehensive sports programs across gov­ernment schools. 

In response, Minister Rana Sikander Hayat affirmed the government’s commitment to promoting sports as an inte­gral component of education. He assured the delegation of the Ministry’s support in iden­tifying and allocating suitable grounds within government schools for sports activities. Furthermore, he pledged to explore avenues for enhancing sports infrastructure and facili­ties to facilitate the holistic de­velopment of students.

