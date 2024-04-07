‘Collaborative efforts needed for Sports Renaissance in public schools’

LAHORE - A delegation comprising esteemed representatives from the sports community, including Moazzam Khan Klair, Chairman of the Punjab Cycling Association; Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, General Secretary of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB); and Amjad Nawaz Khan, Coordinator, convened with Minister of EducationRana Sikander Hayat and discussed crucial initiatives aimed at enriching sports development within government schools.
During the constructive meeting, held at the Ministry of Education, the delegation emphasized the significance of providing accessible grounds within government school premises to nurture athletic talent from a grassroots level. Recognizing the pivotal role of sports in holistic education, the delegation advocated for the utilization of existing infrastructure to promote physical activity and character building among students.
Moazzam Khan Klair, Chairman of the Punjab Cycling Association, underscored the importance of incorporating cycling facilities within school grounds to encourage healthy lifestyle choices and cultivate a culture of fitness among the youth.
Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Secretary of Pakistan Federation Baseball, reiterated the need for dedicated baseball fields within school premises to facilitate training and competitions, thereby creating pathways for aspiring athletes to excel at the national and international levels.
Amjad Nawaz Khan, Coordinator, echoed the sentiments of his counterparts, emphasizing the role of sports in promoting discipline, teamwork, and leadership skills among students. He urged the Ministry of Education to collaborate with sports organizations to implement comprehensive sports programs across government schools.
In response, Minister Rana Sikander Hayat affirmed the government’s commitment to promoting sports as an integral component of education. He assured the delegation of the Ministry’s support in identifying and allocating suitable grounds within government schools for sports activities. Furthermore, he pledged to explore avenues for enhancing sports infrastructure and facilities to facilitate the holistic development of students.