Commissioner orders check on price hike during Eid days

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed had directed the deputy commission­ers, assistant commissioners and price con­trol magistrates to evolve a comprehensive strategy to control price hike during last days of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and Eid days across the division. During a meeting, she said that the government was committed to providing maximum relief to the masses by ensuring the provision of daily-use items at fixed rates. She said that some greedy ele­ments increase the prices of kitchen items including chicken meat, onion, potato, tomato, etc. at their own to mint money. Therefore the price control magistrates should keep vigil eye on the profiteers and take strict action against overcharging. She said that performance of price control mag­istrates would also be monitored and stern action would be taken against those who failed to accomplish their assignments. Dur­ing meeting, the commissioner was briefed that the price control magistrates conducted 10927 inspections in different bazaars and markets across the division and imposed a total fine of Rs642,500/- on 335 shopkeep­ers over profiteering and 321 shopkeepers over non-display of rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls during last 24 hours. The magistrates also sealed one shop and arrested 7 shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control mechanism during this period whereas 58 shopkeepers were nabbed on violation of Ehtiram-e-Ramzan Ordinance from the division.