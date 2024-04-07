Concerns raised over flawed selection boards in KU syndicate meeting

KARACHI - A meeting of the syndicate of Karachi University (KU) held after a gap of more than four months saw senior teachers raising serious reservations over the recently held selec­tion boards and the “distort­ed minutes” of the last meet­ing presented for approval before the forum. Sources said the two-hour meet­ing could only take up a few items of the 300-page agenda that included a list of actions taken by the vice chancellor over the year. The teachers, they said, objected to the minutes of the last meet­ing of the forum, describing it as flawed and called for corrections. During the last meeting held in November, the sources said, the forum led by the vice chancellor ap­proved the budget without providing a copy of the com­plete document to its mem­bers prior to the meeting and time to review it. The sources said the 10-page summary given to the members dur­ing the meeting didn’t reflect the actual financial situation. “The budget was approved in haste on the ground that the Sindh government would be approving Rs1 billion bud­get for the university. But there was no mention of this amount in the minutes of the last meeting,” shared senior KU teacher Dr Riaz Ahmed, also member of the univer­sity syndicate. According to him, when the members raised their voice over the matter, the vice chancel­lor told them that no such amount was mentioned in the last meeting. “We also raised serious concern over the selection boards. Many qualified internal and ex­ternal candidates are being deprived of promotions and appointments because of the flawed selection process adopted by the KU adminis­tration,” he said, adding that the vice chancellor refused to entertain those complaints.