Sunday, April 07, 2024
Crackdown against gas pilferers underway

Staff Reporter
April 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Regional Manager Binyamin Shahid said that illegal gas connections had been cut off and action against those involved in gas theft continued. He ex­pressed these views while chairing a meeting with of­ficials of the SNGPL Regional office here on Saturday. The meeting was told that a net­work of gas thieves had been caught in Shahpur Housing Society. He instructed the officers to expedite action against gas thieves in the re­gion. He asked the public to immediately report any gas theft at 1199, office numbers 048-3224401, 048-3224402, and 048-3221248. He stated that operational phases had been completed during the gas schedule to ensure uni­form gas supply, benefiting approximately 4000 con­sumers. Work on an addi­tional 6 operational phases is ongoing for gas consumers to address the issue of low pres­sure, he added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

