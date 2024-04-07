CTD carries out search operation

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) con­ducted a search and comb­ing operation at Secretariat police station jurisdiction, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, following the special directives of SSP (CTD) the search and combing operations are being con­ducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens. Fol­lowing these orders, a search and combing oper­ation was conducted in dif­ferent areas of Secretariat police station by CTD and local police teams. During the search and combing operation 61 suspicious persons, 49 houses, 39 motorcycles and 22 motor vehicles were thoroughly checked. SSP Counter Ter­rorism Department said that, the purpose of the search and combing op­erations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to co­operate with police during the checking.