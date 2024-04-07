Dacoits attack police picket, snatch weapons, cash

KHARIPUR - In a shocking incident, a group of dacoits attacked a police picket in Khairpur and deprived police­men of their valuables including weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles.

As per details, dacoits attacked a police picket near Pir Jo Goth in Sindh’s Khairpur district and took the cops hostage and tortured a cop over resistance. The cops took away weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles and fled the scene safely.

After getting information about the attack, SHO Pir Jo Goth sent a contingent of police for the ar­rest of dacoits. The law and order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area is worsening with every passing day as the dacoits continue to ab­duct people for ransom, while the police ‘failed’ to maintain law and order situation. On October 11, last year, five policemen including Station Head Of­ficer (SHO) Mehboob Brohi, Head Muhrar, Naseem, Constable, Jan Muhammad, Constable, Ayaz and Muhammad Ali, the son of SHO, were abducted along with weapons by bandits in the Kot Shahu area. The abductees were recovered in a joint op­eration of police and Rangers in Abdul Haq Badani village located in Khanpur Tehsil of Shikarpur.

LARKANA POLICE ARREST TWO WANTED CRIMINALS

Larkana Police have arrested two criminals and seized weapons in two separate operations on Saturday. In this regard, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that police stations of Hyderi and Waleed Larkana conducted search operation in two different areas of Pir Arab, arrested two crimi­nals and recovered weapons from their posses­sion. The SSP said that following getting the infor­mation and tracing out though digital phone, the criminals Waheed and Karim Feroze Dasti were arrested in operation by Hyderi police station. Fur­ther investigation is being conducted, he added.