Dar Ul Imaan Institute distributes 24 tons of ration to hundreds of deserving people

LAHORE - On the occasion of Ramazan, Dar Ul Imaan Institute, Lahore, Paki­stan, with the help of generous donors, had successfully com­pleted the distribution of food gift packs containing high qual­ity items to deserving fasting people across the country.

“Ramazan Kareem Food Pack­age 2024” includes high qual­ity grocery items such as 15 kg flour bags, basmati rice, edible oil, sugar, pulses, gram flour, dates, tea leaves, salt, red chil­lies powder, turmeric powder and red syrup. For purchase of vegetables and meat, cash as­sistance was also included up to Rs 3,000. About 35 kilos of ration containing these items were delivered to the deserving people at their doorsteps.

The distribution of 500 bags was started under the “Rama­dan Karim Food Package 2024” which has increased to 700. A to­tal of 24 tons of ration has been distributed so far among deserv­ing people. Till now the distri­bution of food gift packs during Ramadan, all over the country, including Lahore, Karachi, Is­lamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisala­bad, Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Murree, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Quetta, Nawabshah, Bagh-Kashmir and other cities has been completed by the grace of God, said spokesperson of Dar Ul Imaan Institute here Saturday. He added that the purpose of the entire campaign was to help the deserving people to fulfill their daily needs during Ramazan, due to which they could spend the blessed month of Ramazan without any worries. We tried our best to enable needy people to perform their respective spiri­tual and religious duties as per spirit of Islam. On this occasion, he especially thanked the philan­thropists for their generous con­tributions in this regard.