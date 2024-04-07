Sunday, April 07, 2024
DC stresses shopkeepers to sell edible commodities at fixed rates

APP
April 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja MB Dharejo has directed shopkeepers to sell edible commodities at govern­ment fixed rates to avoid action. He expressed these views while visiting the vegetable and fruit market here on Saturday. He issued a price list for the vegetable and fruit after monitoring an open auction of the com­modities and said that no leniency would be shown towards those shopkeepers who were found involved in overcharging by violat­ing the officially prescribed rates. He said that the dis­trict administration was committed to extending re­lief to citizens and asked the shopkeepers to display the price lists at their shops. 

APP

