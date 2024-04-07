DIG Prisons visits District Jail, inspects facilities

SARGODHA - Deputy Inspec­tor General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedul­lah Gondal on Saturday inspected District Jail Sar­godha. Superintendent Jail Abu Bakr Abdullah,Deputy Superintendent Maher Asif Lak,Station Incharge APP Makhdoom Shah Latif and other official of the jail were also present on the occa­sion. The DIG inspected the surroundings of the jail, warder’s mess, warder lines, waiting room and meeting shed. He met prisoners and inquired about their prob­lems. Though arrangements were fine but even then he directed to further improve security, discipline and fa­cilities provided to the in­mates. The DIG expressed satisfaction over the disci­pline of women ward key. He directed the jail officers and personnel to ensure the timely provision of qual­ity Sehari and Iftar meals to the prisoners as per the jail menu. Talking to APP on the occasion, DIG Prisons Saeedullah Gondal said that meal and fruit and sharbat were being provided to the inmates with cooperation of philanthropists. He said that the anti-narcotics center es­tablished in the district jail provides the best treatment to drug addicts. Punjab’s first wheat cleaning/grind­ing machine was installed in District Jail Sargodha un­der a pilot project which has now become a trendsetter for other jails in the prov­ince, he added.