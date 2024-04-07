DSP among 3 policemen martyred in bomb and gun attacks in KP

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD - Two Police officials including a Deputy Superintendent of Po­lice (DSP), were martyred on Saturday after an attack on their vehicle in Lakki Marwat, Police Control Lakki Marwat while con­firming the incident, said.

The police vehicle was am­bushed at night by the militants.

Deputy Superintendent of Po­lice (DSP) Gul Muhammad Khan and his gunman Constable Nas­eem Gul received fatal injuries while another police official was injured, the Police Control said.

The victims of the incident were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sarai Naurang and the area was cordoned off for investi­gation. According to details, DSP Gul Muhammad Khan and an­other official, Naseem Gul, were martyred in an attack by mis­creants near Manjiwala Chowk, Lakki Marwat District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late Friday night. DSP Gul Muhammad Khan was on his patrol duty in the area when he was attacked. A policeman was injured in the attack and is under­ going treatment in the hospi­tal. Following the attack, law enforcement agencies swift­ly responded, collecting ev­idence from the scene. Ad­ditionally, efforts have been initiated to apprehend the per­petrators responsible for this cowardly act.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the at­tack on the police vehicle, and expressed his grief over the martyrdom of DSP Gul Mu­hammad Khan and his gun­man in the incident. He also prayed for the martyred, and demanded necessary action for the immediate arrest of the elements involved in the firing.

“The families of the martyrs will not be left alone, and they will be fully supported,” Gan­dapur remarked. He also an­nounced financial assistance for the families of the martyrs under the Shuhada Package.

“Steps should be taken for timely payment of the mar­tyrs’ package to the families of the martyrs,” the CM instruct­ed the police officials.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gover­nor Haji Ghulam Ali also con­demned the firing on the Po­lice vehicle in Lakki Marwat and expressed grief over the martyrdom of the two police personnel. He expressed sym­pathy and condolences to the families of the martyred of­ficials and prayed for the de­parted souls. KP Information Advisor Barrister Dr. Muham­mad Ali Saif also condemned the attack and extended his condolences to the families of the martyred Policemen. “The morale of the police cannot be lowered by such cowardly ac­tions”, Barrister Dr. Saif said.

“Targeting the police who are responsible for protect­ing the people is a cowardly act”, Barrister Dr. Saif added. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have made eternal sacrifices to protect the lives and prop­erty of the people, Barrister Dr. Saif maintained. An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was mar­tyred when his vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Ma­mund area of Bajaur district on Saturday. According to po­lice, an improvised explosive device targeted police officials in Lwee Mamund in Bajaur, in­juring police sub-inspector and a constable.

Later, the assistant sub in­spector, who was critically in­jured, succumbed to injuries at the hospital.The police col­lected evidence from the scene and started investigation into the incident. Police cordoned off the area and started search operation. Meanwhile, Secu­rity forces on Saturday killed four terrorists during intelli­gence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in different parts of Balochistan and KP provinces. According to a press release is­sued by the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR), securi­ty forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Panjgur District of Balochistan. “On the night of April 5-6, the security forces had conducted the IBO on reported presence of terrorists,” the ISPR said. Among the killed two terror­ists, one was identified as Asad alias Hasrat who were killed af­ter an intense exchange of fire during the conduct of opera­tion, whereas a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered.

The killed terrorists re­mained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Na­tion, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

Also, two terrorists were killed during an intelli­gence-based operation con­ducted by the security forc­es on Saturday in North Waziristan District.