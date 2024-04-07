Sunday, April 07, 2024
ECP empowers ROs, POs with first-class magistrate authority for by-elections

Agencies
April 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted Returning Officers (ROs) and Presid­ing Officers (POs) powers equivalent to those of first-class magistrates to ensure the seamless execution of the forthcoming by-elections on five National and 16 provincial assembly constituen­cies scheduled for April 21. District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) were vested with magisterial powers as per the notification issued by the ECP, in adherence to Section 193 of the Election Act 2017. The Presid­ing officers have the authority to employ these powers during the by-elections across five na­tional and 16 provincial assemblies in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, spanning from April 20 to 22, until the official declaration of final results for the candidates.

Returning Officers (ROs) and District Return­ing Officers (DROs) are empowered to take ac­tion against candidates who violate the code of conduct set forth by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). These officers have the author­ity equivalent to that of a Magistrate first class concerning offenses outlined in Sections 169 and 171. They can also initiate legal proceedings un­der Section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and conduct summary trials as per Chapter XX of the code. It is important to note that by-elections will be conducted on April 21 for 21 constituen­cies of National and Provincial Assemblies.

Agencies

