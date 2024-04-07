ECP to ensure security at sensitive polling stations for bye-polls after Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold a meeting with concerned authorities to ensure proper security arrangements at sensitive polling stations specified for bye-polls after Eid-ul-Fitr. The election regulatory body will discuss with concerned law enforcement agencies to ensure stringent se­curity measures. The commission had recently an­nounced that the bye-poll in two National Assembly seats and two provincial assembly’s constituencies would be held on April 21. According to the spokes­man of ECP, the bye-poll would be held in NA-08 Ba­jaur, PK-22 Bajaur-IV, NA-44 DI Khan-1 and PK-91, Kohat. A list of the candidates, who submitted nomi­nation papers, had been issued. The scrutiny of the papers has already also been finalized.