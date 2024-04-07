Escalating textbook prices

The escalating cost of textbooks in Pakistan has emerged as a critical issue that necessitates prompt attention from our newly elected government. The impact of soaring textbook prices holds detrimental consequences for students, particularly affecting those from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds who may struggle to afford the necessary course materials. It is imperative that immediate measures be taken to address this pressing concern to ensure equitable access to education for all individuals.
We earnestly urge our honorable Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, to address this issue with urgency and consider implementing policies that alleviate the financial burden on students. Provision of subsidies, establishment of book assistance programs, or leveraging digital resources could be potential strategies to mitigate the adverse effects of high textbook costs.
Ensuring affordable access to educational resources not only promotes academic equality but also fosters a conducive learning environment for students to thrive and excel. It is our sincere hope that the government will take decisive action to rectify this issue and prioritize the educational well-being of our nation’s youth.
TALAL RAFIQ RIND,
Turbat.