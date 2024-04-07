FCA to meet by end of current month

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) is scheduled to convene by the end of the current month (April) to dis­cuss the performance of key agricultur­al indicators during the Rabi season.

The committee will assess the out­put of major and minor crops during the Rabi season 2023-24 and establish production targets for Kharif crops 2024. This is essential to meet local dietary needs as well as to facilitate exports, said Food Security Commis­sioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The high-powered committee is mandated to oversee strategic mea­sures for ensuring food safety and se­curity in the country and among oth­ers, he told APP here on Wednesday. The meeting would also be attended by the senior’s officials of the provin­cial food and agriculture departments, State Bank of Pakistan, Zarie Taraqiatie Bank Limited and other credit provid­ing institutions, he added. Besides, the FCA would also be attended by the representatives of National Fertilizer Development Center, Pakistan Meteo­rological Department, Indus River Sys­tem Authority and member food se­curity and climate change of Planning Commission of Pakistan, he added.

He emphasized that the primary ob­jective of the meeting is to strengthen coordination efforts, consolidate gains and ensure continued progress across all sectors of agricultural development, which is crucial for upholding food safety and security within the country.

The other departments and agencies involved in the supply of agriculture in­puts such as seed, fertilizers and pesti­cides would also attend the meeting and apprise about the availability position of all inputs during the season, he added.

The FCA will deliberate on the pro­duction of major cash crops of Rabi season like wheat, besides reviewing the output of minor crops including oil seeds and pluses including gram, lintel, onions and tomatoes, he added.

Besides, the committee will set the targets for major crops of the Kharif season including cotton, maize, sugar­cane and other minor crops including oil seeds and pulses to tackle local require­ments as well as to export, he added.