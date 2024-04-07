FESCO promotes125 officials

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Sup­ply Company (FESCO) has promoted 125 Upper Tech­nical Subordinates (UTS) to scale-17 under Time Scale Upgradation. A FESCO spokesman said here on Sat­urday that after recommen­dation of FESCO Upgrada­tion Board and approval of Chief Executive Officer FES­CO) Engineer Muhammad Amir, the Human Resources Department issued a pro­motion notification for 125 UTS. Among the promotees included line superinten­dents of different subdivi­sions and substation opera­tors of various grid stations, he added.