FESCO promotes125 officials

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted 125 Upper Technical Subordinates (UTS) to scale-17 under Time Scale Upgradation. A FESCO spokesman said here on Saturday that after recommendation of FESCO Upgradation Board and approval of Chief Executive Officer FESCO) Engineer Muhammad Amir, the Human Resources Department issued a promotion notification for 125 UTS. Among the promotees included line superintendents of different subdivisions and substation operators of various grid stations, he added.