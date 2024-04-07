FIA busts Benazir Income Support Program fraudulent ring

KARACHI - Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended a group of suspects accused of stealing from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) using silicone thumbs. The arrests were made during a raid conducted by the FIA’s Cybercrime Circle Hyderabad.
According to a FIA spokesperson on Saturday, the operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals - Shabbir Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas, and Asif Ali. These individuals are alleged to have impersonated legitimate BISP beneficiaries by employing silicone thumbs to bypass biometric verification systems. The FIA claims the accused embezzled a significant amount of money (lakhs of rupees) through these illegal means. During the raid, FIA agents seized three
BVS devices, five mobile phones, 44 identity cards, additional silicone thumbs, and several cash withdrawal slips believed to be linked to the fraudulent activity. The FIA has registered a case against the arrested individuals and has initiated an investigation. The possibility of further arrests based on information obtained from the apprehended suspects is being explored. This incident highlights the growing concern surrounding fraudulent activities targeting social welfare programs in Pakistan.