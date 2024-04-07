FIA busts Benazir Income Support Program fraudulent ring

KARACHI - Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended a group of suspects accused of stealing from the Benazir In­come Support Program (BISP) using silicone thumbs. The ar­rests were made during a raid conducted by the FIA’s Cyber­crime Circle Hyderabad.

According to a FIA spokesper­son on Saturday, the operation re­sulted in the arrest of three indi­viduals - Shabbir Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas, and Asif Ali. These individ­uals are alleged to have imperson­ated legitimate BISP beneficiaries by employing silicone thumbs to bypass biometric verification sys­tems. The FIA claims the accused embezzled a significant amount of money (lakhs of rupees) through these illegal means. During the raid, FIA agents seized three

BVS devices, five mobile phones, 44 identity cards, addi­tional silicone thumbs, and sever­al cash withdrawal slips believed to be linked to the fraudulent activity. The FIA has registered a case against the arrested individ­uals and has initiated an investi­gation. The possibility of further arrests based on information obtained from the apprehended suspects is being explored. This incident highlights the growing concern surrounding fraudulent activities targeting social welfare programs in Pakistan.