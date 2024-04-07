Fields of Discontent

Amidst the hike in prices of petrol and essential goods, CM Maryam Nawaz has decided to uphold last year’s wheat pric­es, triggering a massive outcry among our farmers. Even though the intention was to provide relief for our consumers, it is odd that such an essential crop for farmers and their livelihoods was chosen, and the consequences of this may be direr than our of­ficials are anticipating.

The farmers’ demand for a modest increment in price is not unrea­sonable at all, especially in the face of escalating input costs. Pakistan is grappling with a series of price shocks, and recent years have seen surges in the prices of most essential goods. Our recently discussed austerity policies are one of the methods the nation is using in an at­tempt to keep its economy afloat and control these price shocks for the economic landscape ahead. In such times, we should be willing to at least extend a lifeline to the backbone of our agricultural sector.

Neglecting farmers’ rights to a fair living is not just a matter of parity either. A shift towards alternative, more lucrative crops may seem appealing to farmers who cannot make adequate profits. How­ever, this is inevitably going to lead to an increase in the demand for imported wheat, which would only increase our dependency on ex­ternal sources at a time when self-sufficiency is imperative.

Sindh is proof that this decision can be overturned without fear of any serious feasibility issues. Punjab shoulders the responsibility of feeding most of our nation, and any policy that compromises food production in this region could affect the food security of millions, especially a household commodity like wheat.

PMLN cannot risk having our farmers react the same way as Indi­an farmers have this year, forming a union and conducting nation­wide strikes against price ceilings. The repercussions of alienating this community could prove to be just as catastrophic as it is in our neighbouring nation.

For the sake of maintaining economic stability and social cohe­sion, it is best if the prices are matched between all provinces. Cer­tainly, we should save where we can, but the juice has to be worth the squeeze, and here this is simply not the case.