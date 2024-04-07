Sunday, April 07, 2024
Funeral prayer for martyr of Chilas landslide

Funeral prayer for martyr of Chilas landslide
Web Desk
10:11 PM | April 07, 2024
The funeral prayer of Naib Subedar Khalid Naseer, who embraced martyrdom in a landslide in Chilas, was offered in Gilgit on Sunday.

According to a news release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), senior Pakistan Army officers and soldiers attended the funeral prayer.

The body of the martyr was sent to his native region where he will be buried with full military honours. Naseer, 46, was a resident of Faisalabad.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are committed to serve the nation at all costs,” the ISPR said.

