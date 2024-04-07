Govt utilising resources to address problems of educational institutions: MPA Zarak

QUETTA - Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Zarak Khan Mandukhel on Saturday said that the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to address the problems being faced by educational institutions. In a statement issue here, he said that schools would be shifted to solar system for unin­terrupted power supply.

Pakistan Muslim League- N (PML-N)’s leader Zarak Khan Mandukhel said that the educational institutions of Balochistan were playing an impor­tant role in the promotion of education and char­acter building of male and female students. He said that the provincial government would ensure the provision of all resources to meet the needs of edu­cational institutions. This sector was deliberately neglected in the past. The PML-N government is following an integrated plan for the equal develop­ment of all sectors, he said.

He said that for the uninterrupted supply of elec­tricity in schools, the schools would be transferred to solar system so that where it is possible to sup­ply electricity on one side, on the other hand, the government would save million of rupees in terms of monthly electricity bills and this money could be spent on providing basic facilities in schools. He said that water filter plants would be installed in schools to provide clean drinking water to students and other necessary facilities could be ensured.