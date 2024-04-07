ICCI president welcomes FBR’s ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

ISLAMABAD - President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has welcomed the Federal Board of Revenue’s ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’ under which the traders would register themselves through Tajir Dost Scheme in Tax Asaan App through their mobile phones or FBR’s web portal or by visiting FBR’s tax facilita­tion centers.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the business community always remained tax compliant and favored broadening of tax net to pull the country out of the economic crunch. Howev­er, he emphasized that the tax should be simplified and the shopkeepers should be given facilities and have to file a sin­gle page return once in a year.

He added that the tax net has to be broadened for the economic development of the country but the business community must not be unduly disturbed/ha­rassed and the business leaders as well as Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry must also be taken into confidence before going for any such signifi­cant decision. The ICCI president said economic problems cannot be resolved until the problems of the business community are amicably resolved and for this purpose the government should introduce measures to enhance the confidence of the business community.