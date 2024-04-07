Iftar ‘Dastarkhwan’ brings people of all faiths closer in KP

PESHAWAR - With the start of last Ashra of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak in Pakistan, the people of all faiths includ­ing Muslims, Christians and Sikhs start­ed arranging Iftar Dastarkhwan for un­derprivileged and poor fasting people as a goodwill gestures to strengthen bonds of friendship and mutual coex­istence.

Besides Muslims, the minorities in­cluding Sikhs, Hindus and Christians also serve food as a goodwill gesture among fasting people and underprivi­leged in Peshawar.

It is aimed to promote fraternity, re­spect and honour among people of dif­ferent schools of thoughts in Ramazan and bring people closer irrespective of caste and religion.

The Sikh community living in differ­ent parts of the country including Pe­shawar arranged Iftari (serving of food for breaking fast) and food distribution among fasting Muslims with the aim of reflecting the sentiments of reverence they had for the holy month of Ramazan.

During last Ashra of Ramzan, Sikh residents in Peshawar come out for ar­ranging Iftar dinners, announcing spe­cial discounts on their shops for fasting Muslims besides helping the poor fast­ing faithful by providing them edible goods at their doorsteps.

Exudes with high spirit of sharing and compassion, Rawandar Singh, a 40-years old Sikh, is all smiles as he seeks solace in dolling out dates and Pakora among fasting Muslims during Aftar on return­ing home from his shop in Hashtnagri.

Wearing the traditional turban, Rawandar was seen distributing pack­ets of dates and other edible items among the fasting Muslims in Hashtna­gri bazaar.

Rawandar’s father Awtah Sindh had started the noble practice and passed on to his son since 2012. “I feel inner peace and satisfaction while doing the noble practice in Ramazan.”

“The soothing movement of distrib­uting Iftar’s items including dates, Pa­kora, Jalebi and others food dishes are still alive as fresh as today when I keen­ly observe my late father Awtah Singh handing over packets of Iftar food to Muslim brothers all along way from Hashtnagri to Mohalla Jogan Ramdas in interior City,” Rawandar Singh told APP while distributing dates and Pakora among fasting Muslims ahead of Iftar.

“I strongly believe in interfaith har­mony, love and brotherhood. Distribu­tion of food in Ramazan is our mark of respect and admiration for our fasting Muslims brothers besides giving us in­ner peace and satisfaction,” Rawandar who is being helped by his son in doll­ing out of dates and Pakora told APP.