IGP says Police Khidmat Counters at hospitals to be made more active

LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the Police Khidmat Counters, established in hospitals, will be made more active. He expressed these views during a meeting with the provincial health ministers on the occasion of a visit to the Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Office Lawrence Road here on Saturday. He said that joint measures will be taken to solve the public health problems, faced by the transgender community in collaboration with the health department.