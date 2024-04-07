Interior Minister directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has di­rected foolproof measures for the pro­tection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan. Chairing a meeting in Islamabad re­garding security arrangements for Chi­nese citizens, he said protection of for­eigners, especially Chinese citizens, is the top priority. He directed to ensure implementation of SOPs for the safety of foreigners, especially the Chinese na­tionals. Mohsin Naqvi said the enemy does not want the development and prosperity of Pakistan. He said we will never allow the nefarious designs of the terrorists to succeed. The meeting was briefed about the arrangements made for the protection of foreigners, espe­cially the Chinese nationals.