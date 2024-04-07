Iran army chief vows maximum damage in response to Israeli strike

TEHRAN - Iran on Saturday again threatened retaliation for the deaths of seven Revolutionary Guards in a strike on Damascus, with the army chief saying his country’s enemies will “regret” the killings and threatening to exact “maximum damage.”
Tehran has vowed to avenge Monday’s air strike on the Syrian capital it blamed on Israel, which has not commented.
The attack leveled the Iranian embassy’s consular annex in Damascus, killing seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members including two generals. Iran’s response “will be carried out at the right time, with the necessary precision and planning, and with maximum damage to the enemy so that they regret their action,” Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri said on Saturday.
He was speaking at a ceremony in the central city of Isfahan to commemorate Mohammad Reza Zahedi, one of the two dead brigadier generals from the Quds Force, the IRGC’s foreign operations arm.
Zahedi, 63, was believed to be the Quds Force commander for the Palestinian Territories, Syria and Lebanon. He had held several commands during a career spanning more than 40 years, and was the most senior Iranian soldier killed since a United States missile strike at Baghdad airport in 2020 killed Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani. On Saturday, crowds at the gathering in Isfahan chanted “Down with Israel!” and “Down with the United States!”
Earlier, Islamic Republic’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel “will be punished” for the killings. Bagheri’s warning came after the Iran reportedly put its military forces on “full high alert” ahead of their expected strike. Two Iranian officials quoted on Friday by The New York Times said Iran has made a decision to directly attack Israel, in a move meant to create deterrence.