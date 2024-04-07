Sunday, April 07, 2024
Iran army chief vows maximum damage in response to Israeli strike

Mohammad Bagheri says Tel Aviv will ‘regret’ its actions

Agencies
April 07, 2024
TEHRAN   -  Iran on Saturday again threatened retaliation for the deaths of seven Revolutionary Guards in a strike on Damascus, with the army chief say­ing his country’s enemies will “re­gret” the killings and threatening to exact “maximum damage.”

Tehran has vowed to avenge Mon­day’s air strike on the Syrian capital it blamed on Israel, which has not commented.

The attack leveled the Iranian em­bassy’s consular annex in Damascus, killing seven Islamic Revolution­ary Guard Corps (IRGC) members including two generals. Iran’s re­sponse “will be carried out at the right time, with the necessary pre­cision and planning, and with max­imum damage to the enemy so that they regret their action,” Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a ceremony in the central city of Isfahan to com­memorate Mohammad Reza Zahedi, one of the two dead brigadier gener­als from the Quds Force, the IRGC’s foreign operations arm.

Zahedi, 63, was believed to be the Quds Force commander for the Pal­estinian Territories, Syria and Leba­non. He had held several commands during a career spanning more than 40 years, and was the most senior Iranian soldier killed since a United States missile strike at Baghdad air­port in 2020 killed Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani. On Sat­urday, crowds at the gathering in Is­fahan chanted “Down with Israel!” and “Down with the United States!”

Earlier, Islamic Republic’s su­preme leader Ayatollah Ali Khame­nei said Israel “will be punished” for the killings. Bagheri’s warning came after the Iran reportedly put its mili­tary forces on “full high alert” ahead of their expected strike. Two Irani­an officials quoted on Friday by The New York Times said Iran has made a decision to directly attack Israel, in a move meant to create deterrence.

