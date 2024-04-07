Iran arrests three suspected IS group jihadists

TEHRAN - Iranian police have arrested three sus­pected members of the Islam­ic State group who were plot­ting attacks at the end of the Muslim holy month of Rama­dan, state media reported Sat­urday. Those arrested in the city of Karaj in the northwest­ern province of Alborz includ­ed Mohammed Zaker who was identified as “a senior mem­ber” of the group, according to the official IRNA news agen­cy. “The police in Alborz prov­ince arrested three members of the Islamic State group who were planning a suicide at­tack during the end of Rama­dan celebrations,” IRNA said. It was not immediately clear when the arrests took place or whether they included for­eign nationals. IRNA also re­ported the arrest of eight oth­er “accomplices”, but without elaborating. Local media on Tuesday reported the arrest of two alleged IS members in the holy city of Qom. In Jan­uary, IS claimed responsibil­ity for twin bombings in the southern Iranian city of Ker­man that killed more than 90 people. The attacks took place at a ceremony commemo­rating the anniversary of the death of Qasem Soleimani, a top Revolutionary Guards general killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in 2020. Iran has been battling jihadist and oth­er militant groups for years. On Saturday, IRNA reported that the number of “martyrs” killed in recent attacks by ji­hadists near the border with Pakistan had risen to 16, all members of the security forc­es. It said the toll, one of the deadliest in years, includes members of law enforcement, Guards, and paramilitary Basij forces. State media had earlier reported that 10 secu­rity personnel and 18 mem­bers of the Jaish al-Adl jihadist group were killed in the clash­es. The Sunni Muslim rebel group Jaish al-Adl was formed in 2012 and is listed by both Iran and the United States as a “terrorist” organisation.