Iran to further strengthen relations with Pakistan, says Iran Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Sat­urday called on Federal Minister of Industry and Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain.

According to spokesperson of the ministry, both leaders discussed bi­lateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest. Ambassador also reiterated Iran’s desire to further strengthen its relations with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest

“Both Pakistan and Iran are broth­ers and neighbours”, said Federal Minister Rana Tanveer during the meeting with Iranian leader.

Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam said Iran’s top leader­ship is in favour of increasing close cooperation with Pakistan in all fields. “We want to import more meat, rice, and agricultural products, especially mangoes and kinnows from Pakistan; “said Iranian ambassador.

He said that the Iranian president is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on live stock quarantine and plant protection be­tween the two countries in his near future visit. The Iranian Minister of Industry also invited the Federal Min­ister to visit Tehran to participate in the upcoming meeting of the Shang­hai Cooperation Organization (SCO).